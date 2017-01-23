The elegant new documentary The River of My Dreams: A Portrait of Gordon Pinsent begins and ends with the subject reciting Keats, the actor’s delivery not only a lesson in mellifluousness but full of reflection, too. “When I have fears that I may cease to be,” he quotes, “before my pen has gleaned my teeming brain.” The man is 86 and thinking ahead, concerned about all the gleaning that needs to be done before “love and fame to nothingness do sink.”

To put it another way, Pinsent is a magician with things still in his hat and more up his sleeves. He wants to dazzle us some more – new tricks!

And here he is now, accepting an interviewer to a hotel room with Brigitte Berman, the director of The River of My Dreams.

“Welcome to our abode,” she says. “Not much room to sit, but we manage.”

Pinsent stands to shake my hand, his blues eyes twinkling, his smile both authentic and mischievous. He manages fine; it is hard to imagine anyone not being alive to his charms.

When the conversation begins with talk about the documentary, his success and his legacy, Pinsent protests a little. “Well, there are a few misadventures as well.”

Why didn’t we see some of those misadventures in the film, I ask. “I think exposés are not what it’s all about, as far as I’m concerned anyway,” he explains.

The documentary, narrated by Pinsent – he passed the audition – covers the writer-actor’s life from pre-Confederation Newfoundland to Winnipeg to Toronto to Hollywood and back to Canada.

We hear about actor Christopher Plummer, upon their first meeting at the Stratford Festival, telling the eager-to-impress upstart to “[bleep] off.”

We learn that Pinsent paints, writes music, makes sturdy furniture, is quick on his feet and that he got a happening perm in advance of his supporting role in the 1972 film Blacula – “Dracula’s soul brother.”

We also find out that he does great impersonations of Wally Cox and Marlon Brando. Pinsent tells a great yarn involving those two actors in the film, and there are more Hollywood tales where that one came from, including this disturbing tale.

“Do you remember George C. Scott?” he asks. Of course I do.

“Well, he was married to Colleen Dewhurst, the Canadian actress,” Pinsent begins. “Murray Hamilton and I did a show together down there, and Murray went over to their place for dinner on a Sunday.

“When he got there, the door was slightly ajar. He looked in, and Colleen was lying on the floor with blood coming from her. When he looked beyond her to the next room, George C. Scott was there with blood all over him, in his T-shirt, drinking Scotch.

“When Murray walked into the house, Colleen motioned him closer. He got down right next to her face and she said, ‘Act as if nothing’s happened.’”

Pinsent’s own story is presented by Berman, who has the subject reciting not only Keats but Shakespeare, Lewis Carroll and Pinsent’s own prose as well.

The film’s title uses Newfoundland’s Exploits River as a metaphor for the life flow of a man who left his home as an 18-year-old in 1948 with a suitcase that held “maybe a few dreams and few reminisces and addresses, too.”

He took aim at Toronto, with “half-baked confidence and bad ankles, and not enough bread crumbs to get back to a crying mother.”

Asked about the river’s symbolism, Pinsent says his impulse has always been to keep on moving.

“There was the beauty of having arrived at an idea that this is what I wanted to do for a lifetime,” he says, about acting. “My God, you’d never stop working if you were good at what you were doing and you had this great thirst to just take it all the way.”

There were times, though, when Pinsent did stop working.

His Hollywood years were marked by intermittent spots on early-seventies television series such as Cannon and Marcus Welby, M.D., and there was the worry that the flow had stopped.

“Every job is different,” says Pinsent, “and that means there’s a beginning and an end.”

Pinsent’s fears were met by the sturdiness of his long-time wife, the late actress Charmion King, who would tell him to “start again.” Which is what he did, with a determination to write.

In 1972, a new chapter in his career began with a return to Canada with The Rowdyman, a film which he wrote and starred in, earning him a Canadian Film Award for best leading actor.

Developing a reputation for playing good guys, Pinsent bristled at the narrow-view typecasting. “I flattered myself that I had a larger screen than that,” he says. “But, as a matter of fact, a good amount of that screen has not been taken up.

“So, I’m still a bit greedy,” he continues, “with the thoughts and ideas that I have. I could go another 50 years, and still be able to surprise.”

With that, I read Pinsent a critic’s appraisal of his early stage work in Winnipeg, about his “extraordinarily fine voice and casual assurance which mark him as an actor with potentialities.”

Pinsent doesn’t catch the last word. “Potential what?” he asks, leaning closer. “Potentialities,” says Berman.

“Meaning there’s still hope for you, Gordon,” I chip in.

The actor laughs, and does not disagree.

Interview over, he walks to the hallway, where the photographer suggests he takes off his jacket for the portrait to be taken. Pinsent says no, explaining that he’s developed a bit of a paunch, something he’d prefer to be kept hidden.

The actor still possesses his vanity. Evidence that he is not done yet.

The River of My Dreams: A Portrait of Gordon Pinsent opens Jan. 27 in Toronto.

