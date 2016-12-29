Death appears and twitches on screen like a familiar face. It is nothing new at all. Moviegoers are as used to the splotch and spatter of blood as they are with a high-speed car chase or a teen slamming a locker with flourish.

From the campy kills of Quentin Tarantino films to the gun-slinging swashbucklers of The Magnificent Seven, to the other countless action films that debuted this year only to prove the misspent largesse of their production budgets, death and dying is everywhere you look. But what about the emotions that come with needing to process all of that blood? Where does the work of mourning happen?

An image of grief can be a bit harder to find than a sanguine puddle, a barrage of bullets or your run-of-the-mill decapitation. There are notable exceptions (consider: Beaches, Ghost, Stepmom, Still Alice), but they are in the box-office minority. That is, until the latest crop of Oscar hopefuls slid into theatres and affronted audiences with grief as never before.

Perhaps it’s the end of an eight-year Obama term that has filmmakers the world over burrowing into a collective sense of melancholy, or perhaps it is the median age of Hollywood film directors that has them inching closer to their own deaths and beginning to consider grief’s onset.

Whatever the cause may be, the emotional labour of mourning has emerged as a prominent, looming cloud over such recent movies as Pablo Larrain’s Jackie, Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea, Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival and David Frankel’s Collateral Beauty (although this last film, starring Will Smith, is the glossiest and almost certainly not in consideration for any awards race). In each their own way, these films give us a snapshot not of death, but of grief in all its ugliness and in its ordinariness.

A storyline that follows grief doesn’t offer the same plot twist or narrative fireworks that death does, but this lack of action often requires performances and scripts good enough to translate the psychological nuance of loss.

Natalie Portman in Jackie Pablo Larrain / Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Take, for instance, Natalie Portman as the newly widowed Jackie Kennedy, barely blinking, with a blanched complexion and bags under her sad eyes as she fumbles through the fog of her grief following her husband’s assassination that took place on her very lap.



What Larrain captures with such élan is the double bind that Kennedy found herself in: an entourage of politicians and attachés whispering in one ear to “Take all the time you need,” while mumbling in the other, “The public wants a show of grief.”

In one stunning scene, Larrain takes the viewer under Jackie’s black mourning veil as it flutters in the wind.

The camera frames Portman’s face from below as JFK’s funeral procession marches through the streets of D.C. and she is left half on display, half in the wind-whipped shadow of her immense grief.

While Jackie allows its audience to witness the unravelling of a rational mind caused by grief, Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea prefers a brooding approach to mourning.

Casey Affleck and Lucas Hedges in MANCHESTER BY THE SEA. Claire Folger/Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions

Set in the dreary winter of coastal Massachusetts, Casey Affleck plays Lee Chandler, an unlikeable deadbeat (which, keeping in mind the two sexual-harassment charges laid by separate women against Affleck in 2010 and settled out of court, might not have been too big a stretch for the actor).



Lee can’t bounce back from the tragedy he has caused and is stuck living in the aftermath. “I can’t beat it,” Lee confesses to his nephew – he cannot be resilient in the face of grief and culpability and he remains a broken man.

Bucking cinematic tradition, Manchester by the Sea refuses a more conventional narrative of resilience and redemption that Hollywood movies so love. Sometimes there is no overcoming loss; there can be no peace.

Grieving is laborious, painstaking and, most of all, endless work. Processing loss is the hardest kind of emotional labour we as humans are consigned to do – it is isolating, it is alienating and we don’t have many models for how to do it – and yet it can also bring us closer to the person we have loved. In their absence, the mourner can remember, commemorate and even obsess over the love they’ve lost. After all, it’s the vanishing of love that makes grief so painful.

Amy Adams in ARRIVAL. Jan Thijs/Paramount Pictures

Villeneuve’s alien-friendly Arrival bends time and warps reality in order to get to this feeling of a disappearing love and to understand grief as not always linear.

With Amy Adams at the film’s centre, trying to translate the earthly fears of humans alongside the foreignness of our cosmos, Arrival gives us Nietzsche’s theory of eternal recurrence. This is the idea that, given the choice, you would live your life all over again from the very start without changing a thing.

Even the mistakes, even the embarrassments, even the painful parts – you would do it again, unflinchingly. To love despite disease and despite death’s eventual arrival is what makes us, as Adams’s character intuitively knows as she holds up a sign to the visiting aliens, “HUMAN.”

Rounding out the mournful movies that have ushered in the final months of 2016 is Collateral Beauty. The film’s premise follows a sort of A Christmas Carol setup with Smith (as sombre and grieving Howard) being met not by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, but by Love (Keira Knightley), Time (Jacob Latimore) and Death (Helen Mirren). The surprising thing about this sleek and sometimes hokey movie is that it gets a lot right about grief. Critics have already lambasted Collateral Beauty as one of the year’s worst, but what it taps into through the character of Howard is the divorcing from reality that can happen in the throes of mourning.

Howard doesn’t just see the world differently, but as emptier, and as unworthy of investing or participating in. In short, he experiences life as a death sentence.

The realest thing about this movie is the other characters’ inability to relate to Howard in his grief. Their need to fix his sorrow for their own convenience rings true in a modern world in which one is expected to get over death quickly and return to the work force as soon as possible.

All of these movies were written, optioned and in production long before the year of their release – but their timing feels almost uncanny. Although the films themselves remain mostly grounded in white, middle-class existence, they try to tap into a more relatable experience: mourning.

In a year that witnessed the deaths of David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Leonard Cohen and Zsa Zsa Gabor; the American election of a triumphantly racist real estate developer; the siege of Aleppo; recurring terrorist attacks in cities across the planet; and the repeated killings of black men by police, these movies speak to a shared, mournful spirit. It seems apt that grief is trending in cinema.

The works of Larrain, Lonergan, Villeneuve and Frankel don’t quite manage to capture the cultural zeitgeist by the scruff (white men with film financing are not the sole arbiters of culture, after all) but they begin to by honing in on the one thing that we will all come to know intimately, sooner or later.