The camera zooms through green foliage, diving past limbs of maple. The music shimmers expectantly. Is this a nature documentary? No: A moment later we see those same trees reflecting off a bank of windows, and light dancing on a concrete wall. You’re in a house.

But what a house. This is the introduction to Joseph Clement’s Integral Man, and a sideways introduction to the greatest private dwelling in Canada, which mathematician and music enthusiast James Stewart commissioned from Shim-Sutcliffe Architects. If you’ve read about Integral House, in Toronto’s Rosedale, it’s probably because of its scale. It is 17,000 square feet, and was listed for sale a few years ago for $28-million.

Yet Clement’s new documentary, which premieres at Toronto’s Hot Docs film festival on May 2, presents the place in its own terms: as a venue for culture and as an architecture of great sensitivity. “There’s an aspect of the film that is trying to capture the house in the way it is meant to be seen,” Clement says. “With this house, it was about observation, it was about digestion – it was about time.

“Every day, this house is different. The light is different, the season is different, the conditions are different.”

As he says this, Clement is standing in the house’s main performance hall, a triple-height space perched on the bank of a ravine. The room’s curved walls are glass, punctuated by 97 angled “fins” of white oak, each different from the one next to it; these modulate the light and views of the ravine. As we walk across the space, the facade ripples before our eyes and the world outside seems to transform, again and again.

To capture these effects, Clement and his crew, led by director of photography Jackson Parrell, did four shoots specifically of the house, one in each season, on 35mm film to achieve the “special richness” that digital video didn’t quite provide. It succeeds, as few films have, in communicating the character of a work of architecture.

Documentary director Joseph Clement in James Stewart’s home in Toronto. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Clement has expertise in design; he trained first as a landscape architect and worked with the distinguished Ken Smith Workshop before changing careers to document Integral House. But the home and its owner presented more animated subjects as well. Stewart was a mathematician, and long-time professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, but that description hardly begins to capture him: He was also the most published author of textbooks in the history of his discipline, a success that generated his considerable wealth; a passionate long-time activist for gay rights; and a violinist with a lifelong commitment to music, host to performances by Philip Glass and Steve Reich, and a patron to young musicians.

The film reveals Stewart’s mathematical and musical sides. When he set out to design the house, it was with three desires in mind: to use curves, the graphic language of his discipline; to provide a great performance space that could seat 150 to 200 people for the musical salons Stewart liked to host; and for it to be a significant work of architecture.

He succeeded at all three. Advised by the Toronto architect and academic Larry Wayne Richards, Stewart interviewed many of the greatest living designers to discuss the commission. Among them were Frank Gehry – who, interestingly, agreed to do it – Rem Koolhaas of OMA, and Steven Holl. But in the end, he chose Shim-Sutcliffe, the Toronto office who are among the most decorated of Canadian architects.

They, in turn, spent eight years working toward the finished product. It begins near the street as a two-storey pavilion of wood and channel glass; behind that, it drops down into the ravine, through the performance space and a home office suite and winding up with a pool and spa on the fifth level down. In this respect, it reflects something of Stewart’s character, says Brigitte Shim, who leads Shim-Sutcliffe with her husband Howard Sutcliffe.

“If you met Jim, you’d think he was the most low-key guy, and he was – but also hugely ambitious at the same time,” Shim says. Likewise, “The house is pretty understated when you drive through the neighbourhood, but then it reveals itself as something much more. That was Jim. Both of those qualities were him.”

She speaks about Stewart in the past tense because, as the film reveals midway through, he is gone: Stewart died in 2014 at the age of 73, struck by a cancer called multiple myeloma. Clement was already filming when the news emerged, and “it was a huge surprise to Jim and to everyone,” Clement recalls. “He seemed like the healthiest person I knew.” And yet there was no question of stopping the film project: “It was all hands on deck.”

Integral Man fearlessly captures Stewart’s suffering and his rapid physical decline; in one poignant scene, he attempts to play violin in the house’s performance space and gives up when his fingers won’t co-operate. And its climax is what Stewart called his “living wake,” at which Stewart, in red-velvet jacket, hosted friends and admirers for a concert that he’d programmed. Soprano Measha Brueggergosman performing Strauss provides an extraordinary emotional peak for the film.

But what remains is the house: Now in the hands of new owners who have committed to preserving its architecture and semi-public character, it will be, as Stewart intended, a legacy and a tribute to his character. In the film, Richards says: “You don’t meet a lot of people like him, who have the strength of conviction, the imagination, the willingness to take great risks.”

Indeed, Stewart put considerable resources into the house – about $20-million plus the cost of the site – and had to withstand a certain amount of social pressure. He rejected Rosedale’s strait-laced attitudes toward money (it should be discreet) and design (it shouldn’t be ostentatious). “In Toronto, the limits of people’s imaginations can be really frustrating,” Clement says. “Yes, this is a rich guy’s house, as an architectural statement it’s incredibly bold. I think this city really needs a wake-up call, and in a way Jim provided that.”

To make a place for the arts, perhaps scandalize the neighbours and then retreat into the trees: This was James Stewart’s dream, and it will survive for many seasons to come.

