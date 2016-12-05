Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Host Jimmy Kimmel opens the show during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 18, 2016. (MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)
Jake Coyle

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

The Oscars finally have a host: Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 89th Academy Awards.

Kimmel will be hosting the show for the first time, the Academy of Motion Pictures said Monday. In September, he hosted the Emmy Awards for the second time.

The selection of Kimmel gives ABC, home of the Oscars telecast, the choice the network had sought. The academy waited much later than usual to name a host for the Feb. 26 ceremony.

This year’s show is being produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd.

