“'What now?” It’s a question that, in grief, becomes not just ubiquitous but an appeal. A condition. Less of an inquiry and more of an acknowledgment of how vague things will feel for the foreseeable future. As Max Porter’s narrator – a devastated widower and father of two – describes in his remarkable first novel published last year, Grief is the Thing with Feathers, it’s a “shuffling around, waiting for shock to give way, waiting for any kind of structured feeling to emerge from the organizational fakery of [one’s] days.” Grief is “fourth-dimensional,” he remarks. “Abstract, faintly familiar.” It leaves you pitted, “hung-empty.”

It was Porter’s words, his depiction of grief as camaraderie, that first came to mind while I was watching Olivier Assayas’s quietly evocative albeit divisive (although one wonders if audience boos at Cannes are a blessing) new film, Personal Shopper. Set mostly in Paris, with one particularly thrilling sequence unfolding on the Eurostar to London – that calibre of suspense somehow elemental to movies and moving trains – the film stars Kristen Stewart as Maureen, a young American expat mourning the death of her twin brother, who died not long ago from a heart condition she, too, shares. While moonlighting as a medium (yes, this film has a lot of unlikely parts), Maureen also works for a celebrity named Kyra, zipping around Paris on her motorcycle, picking up clothes at various ateliers, working with a honed quickness that establishes her skill not just as a stylist but as someone who can personify something as instinctive as another woman’s taste.

The formal, totally tactile intimacy of shopping for Kyra – who’s given Maureen strict instructions never to try on the clothes herself – suits Stewart’s knack for gaining momentum with slight tics and glitch-like mannerisms. She is a human pivot whose false-start gestures are just Stewart being deliberate, considered, a natural. The way she ducks in and out of her messenger bag’s strap, reminding us that her character is comfortable, perhaps even most at home, when she is on the move, or the way Maureen zeros in on one vintage belt among the chaos of a consignment store or surveys hanging necklaces at Chanel, or even at the film’s very start, how she exits a car before it’s come to a complete stop, again, requires of the audience … something. There’s no choice but to calibrate our viewing to Stewart’s speed; the sleek quality of her unease.

“I think that’s Kristen’s talent,” Assayas tells me one morning at the Bowery Hotel in New York. “That’s what’s been fascinating me about her. Every single time you give her the tiniest thing to do, she finds a way of making something out of it.” He recounts a moment in the film involving a SIM card, where Maureen handles the piece of plastic with her teeth, spitting it out instead of tossing it into a bin. The idea was Assayas’s, who tells me “the visual logic of the film comes to [him] in the process of making [it].” He shoots a lot of material, sometimes 20 takes, though he insists they are all unique. “The tiniest thing, or something that happened as an accident, or something unexpected, makes the whole thing breathe.”

Perhaps that’s why Assayas and Stewart, who’ve now collaborated twice, the first time being on Clouds of Sils Maria, make a great pair. His trust in what crystallizes on-set and Stewart’s gift for converting energy, together are alchemic. “She’s not exactly like a dancer,” he tells me. “But she has such an incredible ability at understanding the relationship between body and camera.”

Which is perhaps why Stewart’s portrayal of Maureen’s grief photographs onscreen like a ghost story. She conjures in order to grieve, or maybe it’s the other way around. In one scene, Maureen (as medium) is walking through an empty, Gothic house, navigating the interior space as if trying to place a memory in time. She is hesitant but curious. She calls out her brother’s name and suddenly, grieving looks innocent. Calling out someone’s name is pure childhood. It’s hide-and-seek. It’s imaginary. It’s desperately tender because it’s asking for reassurance –the belief that someone will answer back, and in this case, that someone is the same person who came into the world with you, so why has he left without you?

“Loss really finds you,” Assayas says. “It really finds your position in the world. So it’s about filling an empty space and absorbing it. Because the conversations will keep happening but the conversations will be happening inside of you. It’s kind of an abstract idea but it’s what this film is about. I think that’s really [Maureen’s] journey. She’s an empty vessel in a certain way. At the end of the film, she has all of sudden filled that vacuum and she understands that that conversation will be an inner conversation.”

While much has been written about the film’s hybrid-genre – ghost story meets workplace drama, meets thriller and coming-of-age story – the film’s truest haunting occurs between the film and its audience.

“What is interesting to me about that form of collage is that it can shock,” Assayas tells me. “The audience can feel uneasy. So many movies are about doing things by the numbers and I think it’s boring for the viewer and most of all, it’s boring for the filmmaker. Of course movies have to be entertaining, but ultimately, it’s so frustrating. People are there eating their popcorn and watching your film, and I’m fine with the popcorn, but it’s very passive. And I like the idea of having an active relationship. Of generating some active relationship with the film. It’s so much better if audiences stay with their questions. It’s the way a movie echoes.”

For Assayas, the ghost story is what occurs when accumulation doesn’t culminate. A lack of payoff is, in its way, disturbing and like grief – there should be no expectation for full recovery. Communing with your ghosts might simply mean building a richer inner life. And anyway, as Porter writes, “moving on, as a concept, is for stupid people, because any sensible person knows grief is a long-term project.”

Personal Shopper opens March 24 in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, and April 7 in Ottawa.

