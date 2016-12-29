Meet the new box office, same as the old: The year 2017 will be overflowing with superheroes (Thor, Groot, Wolverine, a Lego-fied Batman, and whoever is making up this iteration of the Justice League), sequels (The Fate of the Furious, Alien: Covenant, Transformers: Part 21), and aspiring franchise-starters (Kong: Skull Island, Power Rangers, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – yes, these are all real).

But it’s also a year of legitimately exciting and potentially game-changing cinema, if you know where to look. Here are 17 of 2017’s most intriguing, under-the-radar films (all release dates subject to change).

Rosamund Pike as Ruth Williams, Madison Manowe as Baby Jaqueline, and David Oyelowo as Seretse Khama in the film A United Kingdom. Stanislav Honzik/© 2016 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

A United Kingdom: Amma Assante’s 1940s-set biopic about the interracial marriage between Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana and Londoner Ruth Williams got unfairly overshadowed on the festival circuit in the fall by Loving – another, slightly higher-profile film pivoting on the same topic (although a far different real-life case). However, Loving’s widely praised fall release has simply allowed Assante’s film some much-needed breathing room, which, with hope, will give audiences the opportunity to fully appreciate both the director’s deft touch and the strong lead performances from David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike. (February)

In Get Out, a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya) becomes ensnared in a sinister plot when visiting the upper-crust parents of his new white girlfriend (Allison Williams). Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Get Out: If you read between the lines of Keanu, last spring’s dark comedy featuring sketch stars Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, there were hints of the pair’s genre affections. But it’s still surprising to see Peele’s directorial debut take the form of a full-on horror courtesy of Blumhouse Productions, the company best known for releasing the Paranormal Activity films. Combining Peele’s love of straight-on horror and his strong background in satire, Get Out focuses on a young black man (Sicario’s Daniel Kaluuya) who becomes ensnared in a sinister plot when visiting the upper-crust parents of his new white girlfriend (Allison Williams of HBO’s Girls). Between Peele’s involvement, the twisty-sounding premise, and the cast, which includes Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener as the maybe-evil parents, Get Out is one of the year’s top curiosities. (Feb. 24)

Baby Driver: Any Edgar Wright film is a cause for celebration – this is the man responsible for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, after all – but Baby Driver seems especially promising. Focusing on a young getaway driver known as, um, “Baby,” the dark comedy assures both a fresh riff on the heist genre and an immensely stacked cast, including Kevin Spacey as a crime lord, Ansel Elgort as the titular driver, and Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal and Lily James as Baby’s various friends and foes. (March 17)

Personal Shopper: This entry from last year’s Cannes Film Festival combines two of the film world’s most polarizing figures – French filmmaker Olivier Assayas (Carlos, Demonlover) and actress Kristen Stewart (Twilight), who previously teamed up for the similarly love-it-or-hate-it Clouds of Sils Maria. In France and at TIFF last year, some critics fell head over Paris-high heels for this half-satire, half-ghost story, while others couldn’t stand Assayas’ proclivity for narrative ambiguity and Stewart’s sometimes dead-eye performance tics. Myself, I loved it, and cannot wait for another opportunity to wade into Personal Shopper’s frequently mystifying world. (March 23)

Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis star in director Nacho Vigalondo’s Colossal. Courtesy of Mongrel.

Colossal: There are some movies whose premises defy simple description. But here goes: In this comedy/drama/sci-fi epic, an alcoholic nerd Gloria (Anne Hathaway) discovers she has a strange connection to a giant Godzilla-like monster wreaking havoc on Seoul. To say any more would ruin the wonderful surprises director Nacho Vigalondo has delicately peppered within the film. The Spanish director, who attempted similar genre deconstructions before with the nicely twisted Timecrimes, delivers a truly unexpected and emotionally affecting ride, even if it occasionally stumbles on its own premise. At the very least, you will believe that Anne Hathaway can crush an entire city through sheer force of will. (Tentative spring release)

Director Sofia Coppola is back in more familiar dramatic territory with her upcoming film The Beguiled. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

The Beguiled: After taking a lighthearted detour with Netflix’s A Very Murray Christmas (starring her Lost in Translation accomplice Bill Murray), Sofia Coppola is back in more familiar dramatic territory with The Beguiled. Although that’s not to say the project is exactly standard for Coppola – it’s her first remake, an update of the 1971 Clint Eastwood-starring western of the same name (itself adapted from Thomas Cullinan’s novel A Painted Devil). The director has once again surrounded herself with familiar collaborators, although, including Elle Fanning (from Coppola’s Somewhere) and Kirsten Dunst (The Virgin Suicides). (June 23)

Canadian director Stella Meghie in Vancouver September 1, 2016. John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

Everything, Everything: Canadian director Stella Meghie already made a strong impression with her feature debut, the indie comedy Jean of the Joneses (which played TIFF this past fall), but now she is setting her sights on the much more high-stakes world of young-adult adaptations. Based on Nicola Yoon’s novel, Everything, Everything follows the literally sheltered life of 17-year-old Madeline (played by Amandla Stenberg of Hunger Games), who is allergic to almost everything. Naturally, a cute boy (Jurassic World’s Nick Robinson) moves in nearby and everything changes, as is the course of most YA films. It might sound standard, but Meghie has a knack for wringing unexpected results from traditional narratives. (Aug. 18)

Downsizing: For any Torontonian who happened to bump into Matt Damon or Kristen Wiig last spring, relive those fleeting magic moments when Alexander Payne’s Toronto-shot film arrives in December. Typical for Payne, Downsizing is a comedy of the darkest variety, set in an overcrowded world where people can opt to shrink themselves to a fraction of their size, and live in various tiny communities. Damon and Wiig play a couple set to make the big (er, small) leap – until Wiig backs out. Painfully funny introspection likely ensues. (Dec. 22)

Annihilation: If you have already had the distinct pleasure (and shiver-inducing terror) of reading author Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy, then you know how exciting the prospect of an adaptation might be. For those who have yet to be introduced to VanderMeer’s unsettling, dystopic world – one in which an unknown “incident” has resulted in Area X, a dangerous wilderness from which few visitors have emerged – then prepare yourself for a sci-fi/horror experience like no other. Although footage from the Alex Garland (Ex Machina) adaptation has yet to be released, stars Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez have been doling out stunning images from the set via Instagram. (Theatrical date not available)

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan: To some, Quebec’s Xavier Dolan is the reigning champion of independent cinema, a provocative, raw, and original visionary who commands, and deserves, respect. To others – mostly the swath of critics who couldn’t stand 2016’s Cannes entry It’s Only the End of the World – he is a divisive, aggravating presence. Whatever your stance, though, you cannot deny that Dolan is one of the most fascinating filmmakers working today, as well as the hardest-working, with seven feature credits to his 27-year-old name (plus one smash music video, thanks to Adele’s Hello). The director is set to enter an entirely new level of exposure with the celebrity satire The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Dolan’s first English-language film, and one featuring such heavyweights as Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Thandie Newton, Susan Sarandon and Game of Thrones’s Kit Harington. Don’t expect the film to hit this May’s Cannes Film Festival, as is the usual M.O. for Dolan productions – it will be still shooting until June. (Theatrical date not available)

Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Lady Bird is loosely based on Gerwig’s own adolescence. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Bird: Greta Gerwig is a force of nature – this is an undeniable fact. After bursting on the scene a decade ago with a string of roles in the “mumblecore” movement of American cinema, the performer has shot to the top of the indie world. The high point came last year, with her lead role in Noah Baumbach’s hilarious Mistress America, which she also co-wrote. Now, Gerwig is sitting in the director’s chair solo for the first time (she previously co-helmed Nights and Weekends with mumblecore king Joe Swanberg) with this drama about a high-school senior (played by Saoirse Ronan) trying to figure out her next steps. Loosely based on Gerwig’s own adolescence, the film co-stars up-and-comer Lucas Hedges, who so impressed in Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea. (Theatrical date not available)

The Masterpiece: This James Franco film … wait, where are you going? Yes, Franco is the definition of overexposed, but his latest project just might be worth whatever aggravation the man so frequently inspires. A meta look at the making of the so-bad-it’s-bad cult hit The Room, The Masterpiece finds Franco playing that film’s director/star/madman Tommy Wiseau, perhaps the most inspired casting choice on God’s green earth. Joining the scuzzy fun are regular Franco cronies Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, and brother Dave Franco, plus Alison Brie, Bryan Cranston, Casey Wilson, Zac Efron and about half of Hollywood. Oh, and Wiseau himself, naturally. (Theatrical date not available)

Roma: By the time this drama opens, likely late in the year, it will be four long years since an Alfonso Cuaron film made its way to theatres. With that film being the Oscar juggernaut Gravity, expectations are naturally high. Little is known about Cuaron’s new effort, Roma, save for this spare log line: “The film chronicles a year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s.” But the fact that Cuaron is behind the camera – and shooting in his native country for the first time in 15 years – is more than enough to justify intense intrigue. (Theatrical release date not available)

The Sisters Brothers: John C. Reilly is one of those character actors whose every move seems calculated to draw intrigue. He’s worked with everyone from Martin Scorsese to Adam McKay to Robert Altman to the alt-comedy team of Tim and Eric – and now he is partnering up with a similarly curious and impossible-to-pigeonhole artist, director Jacques Audiard (Dheepan, A Prophet). An adaptation of Canadian author Patrick deWitt’s acclaimed 2011 novel, The Sisters Brothers follows a pair of assassin brothers who are hired to kill a prospector in 1850s Oregon. The film promises to be a healthy dose of black humour and out-there casting choices, including Joaquin Phoenix as Reilly’s on-screen sibling. (Theatrical date not available)

Untitled Charles James drama: The last time director Paul Thomas Anderson joined forces with Daniel Day-Lewis, the world was gifted with the marvellously dark and epic There Will Be Blood. Now, the two have paired up once more for a film that’s so far only been confirmed to chronicle the New York fashion industry in the 1950s. But credible reports have pointed to a more central focus: designer Charles James, a style icon who dressed the likes of Marlene Dietrich and even fellow haute-couture figures, such as Coco Chanel. James was also a notorious egomaniac, which should give the always-hungry scenery-chewer Day-Lewis enough material to feast upon. (Theatrical release date not available)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow is set to make a strong impression with this yet-to-be-titled project examining Detroit’s infamous “12th Street Riot.” ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Untitled Detroit Riots drama: Like Cuaron and several other directors on this list, Kathryn Bigelow has been absent from the big screen for far too long (Zero Dark Thirty was released in 2012, which now seems like a political eternity). But the Oscar-winning filmmaker is set to make a strong impression with this yet-to-be-titled project examining Detroit’s infamous “12th Street Riot” – a 1967 catastrophe that left 43 people dead. Reuniting with her Zero Dark Thirty screenwriter Mark Boal, Bigelow has also wrangled a stacked cast of character actors including Anthony Mackie, John Boyega, Hannah Murray, and John Krasinski. Expect this 50th-anniversary-timed dissection of American race relations to make serious waves come next fall’s awards season. (Theatrical release date not available)

You Were Never Really Here: Director Lynne Ramsay hasn’t had the best career luck. In 2013, she abruptly left the Natalie Portman western Jane Got a Gun, which sparked a lawsuit, now resolved. Her previous features We Need to Talk About Kevin, Morvern Caller and Ratcatcher have enjoyed critical acclaim, but struggled to be seen outside the art-house. It’s doubtful that her new drama, You Were Never Really Here – following a war vet (Joaquin Phoenix) who gets into an altercation with a sex trafficking ring – will become a huge success, but Ramsay certainly deserves as much attention as is possible: her daring films are exactly the kind of conversation starters that serious filmgoers cannot afford to ignore. (Theatrical date not available)