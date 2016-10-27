Moonlight bravely aims to create a fuller picture of black masculinity

Ashton Sanders as adolescent Chiron in Moonlight. A24 / Elevation.

In dramatic film, where character and identity are pulled apart and examined, it is rare that black masculinity gets more than a cursory glance. But there’s a point in Barry Jenkins’s new film Moonlight, where the quiet child Chiron receives advice from his father figure, a drug dealer named Juan, that strikes a note that’s been largely absent from the genre. As they while away the afternoon on a beach in Miami, Juan turns to Chiron and says: “At some point, you got to decide for yourself who you’re gonna be. Can’t let nobody make that decision for you.” It is as much a declaration for black men, fettered by centuries of tropes, misunderstandings and white fear, as it is advice for the haunted child.

Moonlight is an undeniably beautiful coming-of-age story told in three parts, adapted from playwright Tarell McCraney’s In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. To say it tells the story of a young man growing up is true, and to say this film is a cinematic achievement is also true, but both are understatements. In film, literature and especially the evening news, black masculinity is rarely explored as more than a pathology – gnarled and twisted by crime, poverty and broken families. Through striking visuals and muted, simmering performances from the cast, Jenkins diffracts a broad range of black stereotypes and masterfully reunites them with their missing layers of humanity.

Alex Hibbert stars as the young Chiron, nicknamed “Little,” Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight. A24 / Elevation

When I spoke with Jenkins this past September at the Toronto International Film Festival, he revealed that not only had he and McCraney had the similar experiences growing up, they went to the same school and lived mere blocks from each other in Miami. Neither knew the other until Jenkins agreed to direct this film. But both shared a vision in exploring black masculinity, in its sexual fluidity, as well as friction with a world that hasn’t made a place for it.

“It’s funny, whether straight or otherwise, the images we get of black men in mass media are not multidimensional … Anyone who is conscious, notices it,” says Jenkins. That image, mostly fuelled by aggression and bound by heterosexual norms, either forms the basis of straight black men in film, or the antipode of black gay men.

Jenkins sets his film in 1980s Miami, at a place and time where Reagan’s War on Drugs quickly decimated the black household with targeted policing and incarceration policies. Cuban-American drug dealer Juan (Mahershala Ali) notices Chiron (nicknamed “Little”) being chased into a neighbourhood crack house by bullying schoolmates. Although Juan pries open the door and coaxes the reed-thin Chiron out with the promise of a meal, Chiron has long since boarded up his emotions. He doesn’t even say a word until introduced later that night to Juan’s girlfriend Teresa (Janelle Monae), who shows him the tenderness and understanding he is desperately missing.

Janelle Monae as Paula, Chiron’s mother, in Moonlight. A24 / Elevation

The next day, Juan brings Chiron home to his mother Paula (Naomie Harris), who promptly hustles Chiron inside without a word of thanks. Later, we understand why: The crack that Juan’s dope boys push on the corner is the same crack that Paula smokes with the men that drift in and out of her home. In an emotionally brutal scene, Juan confronts Paula as she gets high in her car, and she throws his hypocrisy in his teeth: “You gonna raise him? You gonna keep selling me rocks? You gonna tell him why the other boys kick his ass all the time?” Every adult seems to know something that Chiron doesn’t yet understand, and none of them is equipped to deal with it. For all of Juan’s fatherly affection, he struggles to explain when Chiron asks him the meaning of an ugly word. “You might be gay,” Juan tells him. “But don’t let nobody call you no faggot.”

Asked about the surrogate fathers often produced in poor neighbourhoods, Jenkins points to McCraney’s own experience growing up as a gay black youth. “The whole play existed because of a relationship he had with a local drug dealer,” he says. “The only person in the neighbourhood who took up for him was this dude who ran the corner.” When we talk about the typical portrayal of drug dealers as corrosively homophobic, Jenkins leans back in his seat before answering: “We need to create a fuller picture of what black masculinity is. What it means.”

Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight showcases wonderfully subtle performances from actors such as Jaden Piner, foreground, and Mahershala Ali. David Bornfriend

As Chiron grows into a laconic teenager (played by Ashton Sanders), he draws even further into himself. He is teased and bullied by classmates, his mother has come completely undone by her crack addiction, and Juan is nowhere to be found. Only Teresa and Kevin, Chiron’s childhood friend, provide him with any degree of warmth or friendship. Chiron’s longings surface in his fantasies about Kevin (Jharrel Jerome), who is more popular, and boasts openly about his sexual encounters with girls at school. Despite Kevin’s carefree attitude, he is trapped in his own performative role, as much a prisoner to his maleness as Chiron. “It’s funny, the way Kevin is out to affirm and perform his masculinity in front of an audience,” Jenkins says, “despite the intimacy he shares with Chiron.”

The two share a reefer on the beach one night, Kevin teasing the vulnerability out of Chiron’s usual silence. “I cry so much,” Chiron tells him, “sometimes I feel like I’ma turn to drops.” As the waves roll in lazily below the blue moonlight, Chiron and Kevin share a tender encounter. Jenkins handles this scene with such delicate care, one almost believes Chiron’s body actually could scatter into droplets and be carried away by the ocean. But this is not to last.

Andre Holland and Trevante Rhodes in Moonlight. A24 / Elevation

In the third act, Chiron has since moved to Atlanta and transformed into hardened drug dealer “Black” – the nickname given to him by Kevin in their teenage years. Black (played by former track athlete Trevanté Rhodes) is taut and beefy as a panther, having hidden the vulnerabilities of youth under solid muscle and gold teeth. Where Juan showed a sort of stern affection to his dealers, Black threatens and intimidates. But when Kevin (now played by André Holland) calls him after years of estrangement, Chiron takes a road trip back to Miami. Their meeting at Kevin’s is difficult to describe, in the emotional catharsis for both men. This hardened iteration of Chiron, the moment he removes his gold fronts, is slowly melted and washed away. In its muted delivery, the scene is nearly overwhelming.

Moonlight has already made critical impact at TIFF, and some have named it the best film in the festival’s lineup. But this is more than a great movie. It’s a line of demarcation. Beyond Jenkins’s masterful pacing and use of colour, and the emotional heft delivered by the cast, Moonlight has shown that the range of black men typically absent in film can be tastefully included. It puts the lie to badly informed stereotypes about homophobia throughout the black community, which are mostly born of unfamiliarity.

‘Whether straight or otherwise, the images we get of black men in mass media are not multidimensional …’ director Barry Jenkins says. David Bornfriend

And it also speaks of the distance Hollywood typically has from black communities, in contrast with the familiarity that black Americans have with one another’s experiences. “[McCraney and I] grew up blocks from each other, went to the same school, had the same ordeal with addiction, and never knew each other until this film,” Jenkins says. “But we lived the same experience, except for that one distinction” – that being their difference in sexual identity.

This is Moonlight’s and Jenkins’s singular achievement – there is no going back to the limited range of black masculinity we’ve seen in film until now. Through Chiron’s tragic growth, Moonlight not only asks the question “Who is you?” but provides room for a much wider range of answers.