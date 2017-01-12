Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, actor Ashton Kutcher, left, and actress Natalie Portman pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
In this Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, actor Ashton Kutcher, left, and actress Natalie Portman pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Natalie Portman says co-star Ashton Kutcher paid three times as much Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Natalie Portman says Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for co-starring in 2011’s “No Strings Attached.”

Portman tells Marie Claire she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn’t as miffed as she should have been. She tells the magazine, “we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

The 35-year-old says she doesn’t “think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities.” She says women need to “be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.”

Kutcher posted the story about Portman’s claim on his Twitter page, writing, “So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jessica Chastain weighs in on the gender pay gap in Hollywood (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular