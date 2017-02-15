What is the world coming to when the coming-of-age crowd is curating a program of coming-of-age films? Probably some good. Founded in 2010, a committee of 12 high-school film enthusiasts from across the GTA works year-round with TIFF staff on various events, including this weekend’s Next Wave Film Festival.

Highlights include a 24-hour film challenge and a contest involving six young bands performing their original soundtracks for a short film scene. Setting cineastes against cineastes, the “and scene” kids are ruthless.

What’s got the budding Cameron Baileys juiced these days? A peak at the list of festival features includes such light fare as François Truffaut’s The 400 Blows, Xavier Dolan’s Mommy and Hal Ashby’s 1971 cult classic Harold and Maude.

A Porky’s-and-Mary Poppins fandango this ain’t. Caps off to the popcorn-fed teens, then. Someone may wish to drop some vitamin D in their cappuccinos, but otherwise things seem to be proceeding finely.

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival runs Feb. 17 to 19. $11.50 to $14 (under 25, free). TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St. W., 416-599-8433 or tiff.net.

