Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A committee of 12 high-school film enthusiasts from across the GTA works year-round with TIFF staff on various events, including this weekend’s Next Wave Film Festival. (Connie Tsang)
A committee of 12 high-school film enthusiasts from across the GTA works year-round with TIFF staff on various events, including this weekend’s Next Wave Film Festival. (Connie Tsang)

Students go to school with Toronto's Next Wave Film Festival Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What is the world coming to when the coming-of-age crowd is curating a program of coming-of-age films? Probably some good. Founded in 2010, a committee of 12 high-school film enthusiasts from across the GTA works year-round with TIFF staff on various events, including this weekend’s Next Wave Film Festival.

Highlights include a 24-hour film challenge and a contest involving six young bands performing their original soundtracks for a short film scene. Setting cineastes against cineastes, the “and scene” kids are ruthless.

What’s got the budding Cameron Baileys juiced these days? A peak at the list of festival features includes such light fare as François Truffaut’s The 400 Blows, Xavier Dolan’s Mommy and Hal Ashby’s 1971 cult classic Harold and Maude.

A Porky’s-and-Mary Poppins fandango this ain’t. Caps off to the popcorn-fed teens, then. Someone may wish to drop some vitamin D in their cappuccinos, but otherwise things seem to be proceeding finely.

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival runs Feb. 17 to 19. $11.50 to $14 (under 25, free). TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St. W., 416-599-8433 or tiff.net.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Celebrities talk politics at BAFTA awards (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular