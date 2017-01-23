Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Star Wars logo sign inside Rancho Obi-Wan, the world's largest private collection of Star Wars memorabilia, in Petaluma, Calif., on Nov. 24, 2015. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
A Star Wars logo sign inside Rancho Obi-Wan, the world's largest private collection of Star Wars memorabilia, in Petaluma, Calif., on Nov. 24, 2015. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The Last Jedi revealed as title for next Star Wars movie Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

“Star Wars: Episode VIII” finally has a title: “The Last Jedi.”

The Walt Disney Co. announced the title for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga on Monday. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released Dec. 15.

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. “The Force Awakens” chronicled Daisy Ridley’s Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on a remote island. If there’s to be just one Jedi left, Luke’s days could be numbered.

In an interview Monday at the Sundance Film Festival, Mark Hamill said he liked that the title was “straightforward” and “minimalist.”

“They told us that when we were making the movie and I said don’t tell me these things. I talk in my sleep,” said Hamill. “They have us so jacked up with paranoia over leaks.”

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said “Episode VIII” will start right where “The Force Awakens” left off.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' takes Mexico (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular