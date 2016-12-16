Arrival



Director Denis Villeneuve is a master of atmosphere – something the promotional folks over at Paramount wisely recognized when crafting this trailer. The plot is introduced easily enough – alien ships have landed across the globe. But the clip isn’t hung up on narrative so much as it is a sense of time and place.

10 Cloverfield Lane

It starts off so innocently – a jukebox, a couple playing board games, John Goodman shimmying about, all set to the toe-tapping I Think We’re Alone Now by Tommy James and the Shondells. Then, it all starts to fall apart, culminating in a genuinely unique sight: a title card that also acts as a surprise. No one really knew a Cloverfield sequel was coming, and all of a sudden here it was. Delightful.

The Handmaiden

Even if you had no idea who Park Chan-wook was or what Oldboy might be, this propulsive, pulsating trailer generates immediate intrigue. (If only the film itself lived up to it, but that’s another story.)

Suicide Squad

A perfect example of inflating expectations, Hollywood style: The Bohemian Rhapsody-backed trailer for David Ayer’s superhero film is more fun than it has any right to be, especially given the dreadful product the movie turned out to be. (Seriously: just awful.) But the Suicide Squad trailer is everything Suicide Squad, the movie, is not. Namely: fun.

La La Land

If you’re lucky enough to have seen this Damien Chazelle musical before catching the trailer, it will make you weep for what you’ve already witnessed. For everyone else, it acts as a perfect calling card for the old-school Hollywood joy to come.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Goosebumps, pure and simple – even if you’re not a Star Wars acolyte.

Get Out

Who knew Jordan Peele from the comedy duo Key & Peele had a subversive-looking horror film in him? This trailer is another one that announced a project seemingly out of nowhere, and immediately grabbed you by the throat. (The film doesn’t come out until February, so we’ll just have to be patient.)

The Nice Guys

Russell Crowe acting like a tough guy! Ryan Gosling acting sleazy, and engaging in some pretty astounding physical comedy with a toilet and a cigarette! That Mark Ronson tune! It all comes together in this excellent, bloody, coarse clip for the most underrated studio comedy of the year.

Kong: Skull Island

I had zero excitement for yet another King Kong movie before this delightfully retro clip debuted a few weeks ago. The concept: Apocalypse Now, but with a giant monkey. The appearance of John C. Reilly as a wacky Colonel Kurtz type guarantees at least a modicum of comedy.

Tie: xXx: Return of Xander Cage

and The Fate of the Furious

Vin Diesel defying the laws of physics – this is all a blockbuster needs.