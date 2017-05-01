Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An employee of Japan's jeweler Tanaka Kikinzoku Jewelry displays a pure gold life-size mask of Darth Vader at their main shop in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on April 25, 2017. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
An employee of Japan's jeweler Tanaka Kikinzoku Jewelry displays a pure gold life-size mask of Darth Vader at their main shop in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on April 25, 2017. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

TOKYO — The Associated Press

Star Wars fans might consider it a golden opportunity.

Tokyo jeweler Ginza Tanaka is offering a life-size Darth Vader mask made of 24-karat gold at a hefty price of 154-million yen ($1.9-million) to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first Star Wars movie.

The creation measures 26.5 centimetres (10.4 inches) wide and 30 centimetres (11.8 inches) high.

The jeweler says the mask was not designed for wearing – at about 15 kilograms (33 pounds), it would be too heavy and has no opening for a head.

While the mask is its most expensive Star Wars memorabilia, the jeweler has made pricier products. In 2013, a gold Disney-themed Christmas tree was priced at 500 million yen ($4.5-million).

