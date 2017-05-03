For those who’d prefer not to take the advice of the critics when it comes to which films to see at this year’s Hot Docs festival, another option for guidance would be the popcorn-munching ticket buyers. So far, according to the butter-smeared ballots cast by festival audience members, the daring musical documentary The Road Forward, which tells the story of six generations of Indigenous activism, is the most popular film. Other early contenders for the $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for best Canadian documentary include the Link Wray bio-doc Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World; the much-hyped A Better Man, about an abusive relationship revisited years later; and Bee Nation, about an inaugural First Nations Spelling Bee. The festival continues to May 7. For further information: hotdocs.caReport Typo/Error
