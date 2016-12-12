The Toronto Film Critics Association has named “Moonlight” best picture of the year and has also announced nominees for its upcoming $100,000 Canadian film prize.

“Moonlight,” a coming-of-age story by American director Barry Jenkins, also won best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali from the TFCA on Sunday.

The German-Austrian father-daughter comedy “Toni Erdmann” won a leading three awards, including best director for Maren Ade and best foreign language film.

Kenneth Lonergan’s drama “Manchester by the Sea” won two awards, for best screenplay and best supporting actress for Michelle Williams.

Other winners included Adam Driver for best actor for “Paterson,” “Zootopia” for best animated feature, and “Cameraperson” for the $5,000 Canadian Tire Allan King Documentary Award.

Contenders for the upcoming Rogers Best Canadian Film Award are: “How Heavy This Hammer” by Kazik Radwanski, “Operation Avalanche” by Matt Johnson, and “The Stairs” by Hugh Gibson.

The winner will be named at the TFCA awards gala in Toronto on Jan. 10, 2017, where Quebec director Denis Villeneuve will receive the 20th anniversary Special Award for Excellence.

“This year’s winning films not only signalled themes of diversity,” TFCA president Brian D. Johnson said in a statement, “they represented a wide diversity of filmmaking styles.

“‘Moonlight,’ ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ and ‘Toni Erdmann,’ run the gamut from grim drama to riotous comedy, yet they all are highly original films that take radical departures from convention.”

