Those who know director Barry Avrich from his Moguls Series on powerful moguls such as Harvey Weinstein and Bob Guccione would not be surprised to learn that the award-winning documentarian is currently enthralled with a TV series on a hedge-fund maestro and a juicy book on the chairman of the board, Frank Sinatra. But who could have guessed that Avrich, whose fabulous new art-biz documentary Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World makes its Canadian premiere at this year’s Hot Docs festival, is a fan of Meat Loaf? Ah, well, two out of three ain’t bad.

What he’s watching: “Billions. I simply can’t get enough of this brilliant Showtime series from the team that gave us the Ocean’s Eleven movies. The extraordinary ego and self-destructive nature of Damian Lewis’s hedge-fund mogul character Bobby Axelrod reminds me of a former friend. The twists and turns are so Shakespearean, I can hardly wait a week to the next episode.”

What he’s reading: “I just finished Mr. S: My Life With Frank Sinatra, by George Jacobs. Jacobs was Frank’s valet and his book is filled with a myriad of very entertaining and salacious stories of serving Sinatra. Without going into detail, you will learn how Frank had another use for olive oil beyond his Caesar salad.”

What he’s looking forward to: “Bat Out of Hell: The Musical. Who doesn’t love the driving musical anthems that Meat Loaf belted out, like I’d Do Anything for Love or Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad? This new musical by Jim Steinman, produced by Rolling Stones uber promoter Michael Cohl is coming to the Ed Mirvish Theatre this fall and the early buzz from the U.K. is very strong.”

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World plays April 28, April 29 and May 7 at Hot Docs (April 27 to May 7).

