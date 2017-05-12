Who better to host a fundraiser for Michael Garron Hospital (formerly Toronto East General Hospital) than the Leaside High School alumnus Will Arnett? The Globe and Mail spoke with the comic actor, who on May 13 shares the spotlight at the third Laughter is the Best Medicine gala with stand-up stars Jim Gaffigan and Kevin Nealon, about Molson, Maple Leafs and maybe Mike Myers.

Under the fun-fact heading, I read that your father ran Molson Brewery in the late 1990s. True story?

That’s true. He was CEO.

I was just talking with a friend about Molson this past weekend, about big-selling Molson brands such as Export and Golden that are kind of under-the-radar beers now. I know you don’t drink any more, but were you a Molson guy when you lived in Toronto?

Molson Stock Ale, with the blue label. That was my drink of choice, back when I used to enjoy that kind of thing.

It used to be a blue-collar beer. You’d probably be surprised to learn that it’s now an ironic hipster’s beer.

Really? Well, I’m glad a new generation has found it, because it’s one of the best beers around.

You’ve been based in California for a long time now. Still a big Toronto Maple Leafs fan?

I watch virtually every Leafs game. I DVR them all, and follow them closely.

With their unexpected success this year, would you like to see management increase the rebuilding effort, or keep to the slow-and-steady progress?

Brendan Shanahan stated from Day 1 that he had a plan – the Shanaplan – for changing the culture of the organization. It seems to me that the team is committed to this idea of building from within. Shanahan has turned this thing around, and I think he’ll stick to his plan. But he can do as he sees fit. I’m a believer. I’m fully on his side.

Changing the subject, you filled in for Jimmy Kimmel after he made his plea on his show for universal health care. What do you think of the blowback he received?

The blowback, to me, in this day and age, was not unexpected. I don’t really have comment on what he said, but I support Jimmy one million per cent. He spoke from a very personal place, and I thought that was outstanding.

His critics labelled him as a Hollywood elite. I imagine you think that’s unfair.

He answered a lot of those critics when he got back the other night. Anyone who knows Jimmy knows he’s very down to earth and a hard-working guy. He’s created his success through a lot of hard work. That, and being real smart.

Have you ever been accused of being a Hollywood elite yourself?

I have, on social media. It’s a really easy label to toss on other people. As you and I both know, I’m not part of the Hollywood elite.

I’m from Toronto. I moved down here years ago, and I had many years when I was living hand to mouth. Anyway, the idea that there’s some sort of secret cabal out here looking to push some kind of left-wing agenda is patently absurd.

On the Kimmel show, you interviewed Tommy Maitland, who’s hosting the upcoming ABC reboot of The Gong Show, which you’re involved with as an executive producer. Who is this Maitland guy?

Tommy is a talented comedy veteran, and I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time. We’ve taped a few episodes, and he’s delivered beyond expectations.

I see. And what about the rumours that Tommy Maitland is Mike Myers in disguise?

I haven’t heard that. That’s funny.

My own theory is that it’s Martin Short imitating Mike Myers doing Tommy Maitland.

[Laughs.] There are all sorts of theories out there, about lots of things. But I can tell you that, to quote Kellyanne Conway, these are alternate facts. All I can tell you is that it’s a thrill to be able to have Tommy on the show.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Report Typo/Error