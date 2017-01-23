Fashion industry satire “Zoolander 2” led nominations on Monday for the annual Razzie Awards, a list of the year’s worst films that includes performances by past Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Ben Affleck and Julia Roberts.

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, created in 1980, serve as an antidote to Hollywood’s Oscars ceremony. Winners of the year’s worst films – if they turn up – are given a gold, spray-painted trophy at a ceremony held on the eve of the Academy Awards in February.

“Zoolander 2,” a sequel that was 15 years in the making and which bombed at the box office, received eight Razzie nominations, including for its director and star Ben Stiller, as well as co-stars Owen Wilson and Will Ferrell.

Affleck earned a nomination for his role in comic book hero movie “Batman v Superman; Dawn of Justice,” which also was a Razzie pick for worst film, sequel and screenplay.

Although slammed by critics, audiences embraced the movie, which went on to take in some $873-million at the global box office.

Other worst picture Razzie nominees were the De Niro comedy “Dirty Grandpa”; action movie “Independence Day: Resurgence,” starring Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum; fantasy adventure “Gods of Egypt,” and the documentary “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”

Roberts was nominated worst actress for her role in the romantic comedy “Mother’s Day,” in which the dark-haired actress grabbed attention for wearing a distracting ginger bob wig.

Johnny Depp and his “vomitously vibrant costume” from “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” was among the worst screen combo contenders, along with what Razzie organizers dubbed “the entire cast of once respected actors” from “Collateral Beauty,” which starred Will Smith, Helen Mirren, Edward Norton and Kate Winslet.

Nominees and winners of the Razzies are voted for online by around 1,000 Razzie members from 24 countries, who sign up on line and pay a $40 membership fee. The winners will be announced on Feb. 25.

