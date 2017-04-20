Celebrating 40 years of handing out honours, the National Magazine Awards have announced this year’s nominations. Pleased-as-punch publications include general-interest magazines The Walrus (with 14 nominations) and L’actualité (13 nominations), and The Globe and Mail’s monthly Report on Business (11 nominations).

The five contenders for magazine of the year recognition include Cottage Life (published by Blue Ant Media), Explore (My Passion Media), Nouveau Projet (Atelier 10), Ricardo (Ricardo Media) and The Kit Compact (Star Media Group).

National Magazine Awards Foundation’s panel of volunteer judges nominated a total of 202 submissions from 75 different Canadian magazines for awards in 25 written, visual, integrated and special categories.

In the category of lifestyle photography, Globe Style Advisor scored one-third of the nine nominations. A year ago, Report on Business won 12 awards; Globe Style Advisor, eight.

Gold, silver and honourable mention awards will be announced at a gala at Arcadian Court in Toronto on May 26. Gold Awards in most categories include a cash prize of $1,000.

