Kim’s Convenience is a beloved and highly successful Canadian play, but theatregoers might have forgotten that Pamela Mala Sinha’s intense drama Crash won the Dora for best new play in 2012 over Ins Choi’s quickie-mart comedy. Crash, a fearless one-hander about the aftermath of a rape that was described as a “stunner” by The Globe and Mail’s J. Kelly Nestruck, gets a Soulpepper remount.

April 26 to 29. $25 to $69. Young Centre, 50 Tank House Lane, 416-866-8666 or https://www.soulpepper.ca/performances/crash/2006.

Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Does this guy have command of his instrument, the mohan veena? Well, he should, because he invented the thing. The Grammy-winning maestro and Hindustani classical musician gives a master recital on an exotically modified slide guitar.

April 22, 7:30 p.m. $30 to $40. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr., 416-646-4677 or https://www.agakhanmuseum.org/performing-arts/event/mohan-veena-vishwa-mohan-bhatt.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical

In which a championship ballroom dancer defies all the rules to follow his heart – cha cha cha! Created by Baz Luhrmann (and based on his 1992 film), Strictly Ballroom The Musical makes its North American premiere at Princess of Wales, where love is in the air and sequins and feathers are everywhere else.

April 26 to June 25. $31.25 to $139. Princess of Wales Theatre, 300 King St. W., 416-872-1212 or https://www.mirvish.com/shows/strictly-ballroom-the-musical

Images Festival

Thirty years of independent and experimental film, video art and media installations. This year’s happening of moving-image works covers eight days of events, performances, exhibitions and screenings, including the closing-night film, Incense, Sweaters, and Ice, which is either a typical Canadian Saturday night or a new feature from Martine Syms, inspired by the notion that anything one does while being watched is a performance.

April 20 to 27. Various venues and prices. imagesfestival.com.

Illusions

Making its Canadian English-language premiere is Illusions, a nineties-set dark comedy (with era-specific live music) from the Russian playwright and director Ivan Viripaev. Those who caught the recent production of Greg MacArthur’s A City last month will be interested to know that the theatre company MacArthur was writing about – Montreal’s SideMart Theatrical Grocery – is the troupe putting on Illusions.

April 21 to May 7 (previewing from April 19). $15 to $40. Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Ave., 647-341-7390 or http://crowstheatre.com/whats-on/view-all/illusions.

