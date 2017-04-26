Tosca

Love? Of course. Corruption? You betcha. Betrayal? Afraid so. Lust? Yeah, baby. Puccini’s Tosca is all that and Adrianne Pieczonka singing Vissi d’arte in Act Two while on her knees. The all-star soprano shares the title role in the operatic thriller with the American Keri Alkema. Two divas, high drama, no waiting.

April 30 to May 20. $35 to $350. Four Seasons Centre, 145 Queen St. W., 416-363-8231 or http://www.coc.ca/PerformancesAndTickets/1617Season/Tosca.aspx.

Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival

The annual photo-art blowout takes over downtown galleries, venues and public places. And while it’s hard to miss something such as Spotlight Canada: Faces That Shaped a Nation (a mammoth mural of the faces of Margaret Atwood, John Candy, Leonard Cohen, Oscar Peterson, Mary Pickford and more at the Ryerson Image Centre), take time to check out smaller situations, such as Henry VanderSpek’s taxi-driver contemplation at Daniels Spectrum.

To May 31. Various venues. Free. scotiabankcontactphoto.com.

Messiaenic Revelations

From the Amici Chamber Ensemble, a program includes Arvo Part’s Spiegel Im Spiegel and Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time, written by the French composer while imprisoned in a German POW Camp during the Second World War. To him (a devout Catholic) it was an escape into the realms of art and religion. To some, those two places are one in the same.

April 30, 3 p.m. $10 to $45. Mazzoleni Concert Hall, 273 Bloor St. W., 416-408-0208 or http://amiciensemble.com/event/messianic-revelations/.

Afshin Ghaffarian

The story goes that Afshin Ghaffarian was blindfolded in an Iranian paramilitary van. His papers identified him as a performer. “If you’re an artist,” a militia commander told him, “we’ll beat you artistically.” Tough crowd. On Saturday, the Iranian actor-dancer offers Too Loud a Solitude, an intense 70-minute solo dance and response to censorship.

April 29, 8 p.m. $40. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr., 416-646-4677 or https://www.agakhanmuseum.org/performing-arts/event/too-loud-solitude-afshin-ghaffarian.

The Hockey Sweater

When it was originally published in 1979, the title of Roch Carrier’s short story was Une abominable feuille d’érable sur la glace, which translates to An Abominable Maple Leaf on the Ice. Whoa! Now we know the beloved tale about fandom and cultural rivalry as The Hockey Sweater, here brought to life by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and author Carrier as narrator.

April 29, 2 and 4 p.m. $26.50 to $38.75. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St., 416-872-4255 or https://www.tso.ca/concert/hockey-sweater.

