Wildfire

Researched and performed by actors with Down syndrome, the drama Wildfire from Judith Thompson and the Rare Theatre Company is titled to reflect something that begins naturally and spreads swiftly. It’s about forbidden love. It’s about striving together to break free of institutionalization and preconceptions. And it’s about time. To May 20. $25 to $58. Young Centre, 50 Tank House Lane, 416-866-8666 or https://soulpepper.ca/performances/wildfire/2004.

Lakeshorts International Short Film Festival

You can have your red carpets, star power and pretentious running times. An annual event of shorts rolls out a blue rug for two evenings of progressive independent filmmaking. Among the attractions: The Legendary Jerry G (a documentary on Jerry Greben, a professional film-set stand-in for nearly 30 years) and When Kids Grow Up (a nine-minute drama exploring the bleak pathology of violence). May 5 and 6, 6:30 p.m. $40 to $65 (sold out). Assembly Hall, 1 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Dr., 416-201-7093 or lakeshorts.ca.

The Boy in the Moon

Here’s a new play with intense interest attached: Based on Globe and Mail feature writer Ian Brown’s poignant memoir about raising with his wife a boy afflicted with a hyperrare genetic mutation, Emil Sher’s The Boy in the Moon presents thoughts on humanity, parenthood and the unique effects a disabled child has to bring about. May 12 to 27 (previews begin May 8). $15 to $35. Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Avenue, 647-341-7390 or http://crowstheatre.com/whats-on/view-all/the-boy-in-the-moon.

Eifman Ballet: Red Giselle

Subtitled “In Tribute to Olga Spessivtseva,” Boris Eifman’s Red Giselle tells the improbable and tragic tale of a Russian ballerina remembered for unworldly skill and crippling mental illness. The St. Petersburg-based company, often described as the contemporary twin of the Kirov Ballet, celebrates its 40th anniversary with its production of the 1997 masterwork. May 11 to 13. $55 to $145. Sony Centre, 1 Front St. E., 855-872-7669 or http://www.sonycentre.ca/calendar-event-details/?id=279.

ROM Ball After Party

Rum ball? Did somebody say rum ball? Not quite. The ROM Ball is the Royal Ontario Museum’s fundraising to-do, this year highlighted by a Rufus Wainwright performance and a one-night-love-affair exhibition of photos by Bryan Adams, not only a Summer of ’69 enthusiast, but a photographer of everyone from Joni Mitchell to Wayne Gretzky to Her Majesty The Queen. May 6, 10 p.m. $150. Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park, 416-586-5772 or https://www.rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/rom-ball-after-party.

