Cast and crew of Orphan Black pose backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, on March 12, 2017. (FRED THORNHILL/REUTERS)
Xavier Dolan, Orphan Black big winners at Canadian Screen Awards

Victoria Ahearn

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Montreal director Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World” and Space’s human cloning series “Orphan Black” were the big winners at the Canadian Screen Awards.

“Orphan Black” nabbed nine trophies, including best dramatic series and best lead actress in a dramatic role for star Tatiana Maslany, who plays multiple clones in the sci-fi show, all with different personalities and accents.

Dolan’s French-language drama won six trophies, including best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best cinematography.

Organizers said Dolan was shooting in Paris and was unable to attend.

The film, about a dying writer who returns home to his estranged family, got a mixed reaction from critics when it screened at last May’s Cannes Film Festival.

But it ended up winning the festival’s Grand Prix prize — the second-most prestigious award. And last month, the film won three Cesar Awards — which are often nicknamed the “French Oscars” — including a best director nod for Dolan.

More to come.

