The new place is called Hugh’s Room Live. It is very much that now, live, something that was deeply in doubt not too long ago. But, rising from the still smouldering ashes of the shuttered Hugh’s Room, the long-running west-end folk haunt lives again with a slightly different name and a vastly altered business model. The club, which relaunches on April 22 with a concert by the Juno-winning Reginan Connie Kaldor, will operate as a not-for-profit community hub and music venue. A gala fundraiser event and official reopening happens on April 29. With all the bad news circulating about recent venue closings, music lovers can use all the good Hugh’s they can get.Report Typo/Error
