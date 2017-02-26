Here’s a piece of useless movie trivia perfect for dazzling bored friends at parties: Bill Paxton is the only actor to be killed on-screen by a Terminator (in 1984’s Terminator), a xenomorph alien (in 1986’s Aliens), and a Predator (in 1990’s Predator 2). It’s pretty much the Triple Crown of American sci-fi action cinema.

And it speaks to memorable utility of Paxton, who passed away suddenly at 61, following complications from surgery. Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Bill Paxton was a memorable bit player, the sort of smug, suave, overconfident guy you’d want on your side when you’re going toe to toe with cinema’s most formidable baddies.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1955, Paxton emerged on-screen in the early ‘80s, with small roles in Ivan Reitman’s Stripes, Walter Hill’s cult-film musical Streets of Fire, and James Cameron’s Terminator, where he played a giggling punk with spiked blue hair and tire treads running across his face, who is (presumably fatally) assaulted by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s jacked-up time-travelling robot. Paxton would reteam with Cameron for a number of films, playing the brash, smart-alecky space marine Hudson in Aliens (known for fan-favourite lines like, “I am the ultimate badass! State of the badass art!” and “Game over, man!), a snivelling used-car salesman in True Lies, and a undersea treasure hunter in 1998’s Titanic.

As an action star and tough guy, Paxton was always slightly unconvincing: too gawky and big-lipped to seem really threatening. Even if he wasn’t quite “the ultimate badass,” he covered for it with his comic chest-puffing and outsized arrogance. Characters like Private Hudson, militaristic big brother Chet in Weird Science, or Predator 2’s Detective Lambert, configured Paxton’s hyperbolic machismo as comic relief – a sly, winking criticism of testosterone-juiced male bravado.

His talents proved most effective when his weirdness and intense comedic presence overshadowed the burly theatrics. In Katherine Bigelow’s masterful 1987 Southern-fried horror flick Near Dark, in which Paxton slurped up the scenery as the most unhinged, openly psychotic member of a family of roving vampires.

The 1990s saw Paxton productively playing against type. In True Lies his wannabe-tough-guy shtick was laid bare when, menaced by a burly rival (Schwarzenegger again), his blubbering, chucklehead greaseball admits to being a “complete coward” with a small penis (“It’s pathetic!” he howls at gunpoint).

Paxton also took more subdued leading roles in a run of crime thrillers, One False Move, Trespass, and Sam Raimi’s taut, snow-swept caper A Simple Plan: an ostensible Fargo knockoff casting Paxton as a bored Minnesotan husband drawn into an increasingly complex theft of a duffle bag of mob money. There were also the big-ticket blockbuster appearances: Apollo 13, Twister, Tombstone and, of course, Titanic.

During what would tragically end up being his late career, Paxton’s trademark mix of everyman-ish looks and seething ferocity would be put to more subtle use. He starred in HBO’s intricately built, lamentably under-sung Mormon drama Big Love as Bill Henrickson, a suburban Salt Lake City hardware store impresario secretly practicing “The Principle” (that is, polygamous marriage) with his three wives.

While early episodes of Big Love may have overestimated an audience’s appetite to see Bill Paxton heaving over multiple women in protracted sex scenes, the show developed a complex image of American family and religious life around Paxton’s polygamist patriarch, a complicated character torn between his family, his ambitions, and the contentious tenets of his faith.

Recent turns in Steven Soderbergh’s oblique arthouse actioner Haywire and the high-concept Tom Cruise science fiction spectacular Edge of Tomorrow saw Paxton drawing from his reserves of ‘80s sci-fi action blockbuster cred, evoking the most memorable performances of a funny, electric, uniquely talented actor who always worked best just at the edges of the action, and of Hollywood stardom itself.

