Adele will belt it out on the Grammys stage.

According to an announcement from CBS, the singer will perform a song from her latest album 25, marking her fourth time playing the awards show.

This year’s nominees are led by Adele and Beyonce with strong showings from Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper. “Hello” and the album 25 earned Adele nomination this year for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

Adele has ten Grammy awards to her name. Since winning best new artist in 2009, she went on the clean up in 2012 album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and more. Her latest win was for the title track in the Bond film “Skyfall” which earned her best song written for visual media in 2014.

Earlier this week the Recording Academy announced that the lineup for the show will include John Legend, Metallica and a duet between Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood.

This year’s show is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

The 2017 Grammys, hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will air on CBS Feb. 12.

