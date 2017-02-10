Hip-hop triumphs are often measured in mastery of language, but Drake’s sovereignty can seem mathematical, too. There is evidence in the basic arithmetic – his 2016 album Views broke streaming records and wound up the most-listened-to album of last year – but also in his calculated cache of confidants. For more than a decade, Drake’s work has been lifted up by a growing roster of producers and collaborators. Views helped Drake earn eight nominations for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, to be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, but it is a banner year, too, for the artists who have propelled his rise.

The sound of Drake’s OVO Sound is entrenched in today’s pop. The Toronto artist’s long-time producer Boi-1da crafted the dance-hall-soaked Rihanna duet Work, a record of the year contender.

Hotline Bling impresario Nineteen85, of the band dvsn, could be named non-classical producer of the year.

PartyNextDoor’s Drake collab may win best R&B song.

Even the Weeknd, long flown from Drizzy’s coop, has a feature on Beyoncé’s leading Grammy contender Lemonade.

And yet, Drake won’t be there this weekend.

For all the influence he’s foisted upon today’s pop, it is unlikely he will cancel his concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday night. Kanye West, with eight nominations, and Canada’s Justin Bieber, who has four, will also reportedly not attend.

The TMZ-rooted speculation that they feel the awards are “irrelevant” is largely unsubstantiated, but also not improbable. In a year where Canada, especially black Canadians, could shine incredibly bright at the Grammys, there’s a distinct shadow cast over the ceremonies.

The cascading Grammy concerns start with Frank Ocean, a two-time Grammy-winning R&B singer who last fall told The New York Times that the awards had “nostalgic importance,” but that they poorly represented black artistry, particularly in the album-of-the-year category. He declined to submit his work for consideration.

West, whose album The Life of Pablo changed the possibilities of how albums could be made, had earlier threatened to boycott the ceremonies if Ocean wasn’t nominated. Despite the 21 Grammys he has to his name, he has long been frustrated with the losses he has stacked up when nominated against white artists.

Ocean and West spent 2016 redefining music releases, and their likely absences will be felt. Combined with the no-show possibility of Drake and Bieber, whose respective albums Views and Purpose each smashed digital-listening world records and are short-listed for album of the year, this year’s Grammys promise to draw out only more skepticism of the long-standing ceremony.

As recording academies age, their awards ceremonies have a habit of celebrating the past (Led Zeppelin won the best-rock-album Grammy in 2014), playing catch-up (Beck’s 2015 album-of-the-year Grammy for Morning Phase, widely considered a lesser sequel to 2002’s Sea Change), misreading the room (championing Macklemore over Kendrick Lamar in 2014) and not reflecting the demographics actively making popular music (at Canada’s Junos, for instance, women have been historically underrepresented).

Even progressive wins among Grammy nominations can contain hidden conservatism. Beyoncé, for instance, mystically snagged a nomination for best rock performance this year. But it’s for a collaboration with Jack White that samples – of course – Led Zeppelin.

Even if Drake is across the Atlantic, though, an album-of-the-year win for Views would be enormous for his pioneering diaspora. But Views faces stiff competition, not least from Beyoncé and her astounding album Lemonade.

The CD-sales magnate and Grammy favourite Adele is in contention, too, as is pop idol Bieber. And the four of them may split the academy’s younger votes, leaving a dark-horse winner: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, an excellent revision of outlaw country by Sturgill Simpson, who could hardly compete with the sales of his fellow nominees, but who wields a mighty weapon: the guitar.

As absent as Drake might be from the Grammys, the absence of a guitar in his hands might matter more to voters.

