Beyonce performs in Cleveland on Nov. 4, 2016. (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)
Beyonce faces $20-million copyright lawsuit from YouTube star’s estate Add to ...

NEW ORLEANS — The Associated Press

The estate of a late New Orleans YouTube star has filed a $20-million copyright infringement lawsuit against Beyonce over the use of his voice in her “Formation” video.

The estate of Anthony Barre, who went by the name Messy Mya on YouTube, claims in the lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court Monday that Barre’s voice is featured in the introduction to the video. The complaint alleges Barre’s estate has received no payment or acknowledgment.

Barre was fatally shot in 2010.

In addition to Beyonce, the suit names several songwriters, the video’s director and companies owned by Warner Music Group. Representatives for Beyonce and WMG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beyoncé says she's pregnant with twins (Reuters)
 

