Hamilton’s Terra Lightfoot has done the groundwork, performing alongside or opening up for the likes of Emmylou Harris, Gordon Lightfoot, Ron Sexsmith, Blue Rodeo, Randy Bachman and Daniel Lanois. Now it’s her time, her stage, her audience. On Nov. 5, the big-voiced singer-songwriter and guitarist headlines the Horseshoe Tavern, where the stage has the boot marks of heavyweights: Stompin’ Tom Connors, Gord Downie, Etta James, even the Rolling Stones. Since the release of her latest album Every Time My Mind Runs Wild in the spring of 2015, Lightfoot has solidified her audience – a diverse following attracted to a bluesy, swaggering kind of rock that might also appeal to fans of the Alabama Shakes. Preliminary work has begun on a followup record, and a live album with an orchestra is reportedly coming. The title of Every Time My Mind Runs Wild takes its name from the song No Hurry. No hurry? Lightfoot could have fooled us. Her rise is steep, urgent and the product of hustle. Best make way.
Terra Lightfoot plays the Horseshoe Tavern, Nov. 5, 9 p.m. $16.50. 370 Queen St. W., 416-598-4226 or ticketfly.com.
