Moses parted the Red Sea, Bob Moses parted the dance floor – epic is relative and timing is everything.

Bob Moses is a dance-music duo comprised of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, both of Vancouver and now based in Brooklyn. If Vallance’s name rings a bell, it should: Jimmy is the son of Jim Vallance, the Bryan Adams collaborator who, apparently, had song-worthy experiences in the summer of 1969.

Bob Moses is having a time of it now. Its hit song Tearing Me Up received two Grammy nominations, for best dance recording and top remix (by André Allen Anjos). The latter was a winner.

Signed to the swish indie label Domino, the duo’s album debut Days Gone By is up for a 2017 Juno, as electronic album of the year. As well, Bob Moses is in the running (with Bleeker, Cold Creek Country, the Dirty Nil and the Zolas) for the honour of the year’s top breakthrough artist. The Juno trophies will be handed out on April 1 and 2, in Ottawa. The breakthrough, for Bob Moses, has already happened.

