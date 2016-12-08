On the classic folk tune I’ve Been Everywhere, the song is an upbeat boast and a declaration of a road-dog’s bona fides. Conversely, when Zachary Lucky sings slow and low on Lost My Way (Now and Then), his tone is weary, with his list of things done and seen serving as a metaphor for life’s good turns and bad. The Canadian twang-song troubadour has seen the Rio Grande and he has sang Townes Van Zandt, and he’s been alone at 3 a.m. on the interstate, miles from home and with the realization that all he knows is changing. Lucky’s travels are a theme to his latest album Everywhere a Man Can Be, a collection of gentle bourbon-voiced laments, road-song reflections and steel-guitar Americana. He sings us back home and then is on his way. The roads of the best balladeers go everywhere, man.

Zachary Lucky plays the Moonshine Cafe in Oakville, Ont., on Dec. 9, and shares a bill at the Horseshoe Tavern on Dec. 14 (set time, 9:50 p.m.). $5. 370 Queen St. W., horseshoetavern.com.

