Celine Dion announced on Thursday that Aldo Giampaolo, who replaced Rene Angelil as her manager in 2014, has resigned for personal and family reasons.

Giampaolo was Dion’s only manager other than her late husband, Angelil, who died in January 2016.

The superstar said in a news release that Giampaolo is leaving his position with CDA Productions Inc., the company that manages her career, for “personal and family reasons.”

“I sincerely appreciate all that Aldo has done for me and respect his decision to resign,” she said. “I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Angelil stepped back from the day-to-day running of his megastar wife’s career in June 2014 and turned it over to Giampaolo, who was a longtime friend.

Before replacing Angelil, Giampaolo was president and CEO of a media division within Quebecor.

Dion is performing at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas until June 3.

