Jazz artist Chelsea McBride. (Evan Shay)
Chelsea McBride and the Socialist Night School to launch debut LP

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

“We travel to work, sometimes for pleasure, sometimes necessity,” Chelsea McBride explains. “But we are always on the move.”

Some more than others. McBride, 24, is the precocious leader of a 19-piece modern jazz orchestra, the Socialist Night School, an ensemble staffed with 20-somethings and veterans the rank of trumpeter Brownman Ali. On Sunday, McBride and her collective launch its debut LP, The Twilight Fall, self-described conceptually as “the soundtrack to your travelling daydreams, the story of your life.”

Though the composer and woodwind enthusiast McBride is in the early goings of a career, she rushes against time. The album-launch concert this weekend is presented as part of the TD Discovery Series Special Projects, which spotlights big-band maestros under the age of 25. On Sunday, McBride turns 25. Forget the candles and birthday cake – the young woman is in a hurry.

Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School performs Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m., $10 to $20 (includes copy of an album). Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas St. W., 416-588-0307 or lula.ca.

