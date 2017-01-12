“We travel to work, sometimes for pleasure, sometimes necessity,” Chelsea McBride explains. “But we are always on the move.”

Some more than others. McBride, 24, is the precocious leader of a 19-piece modern jazz orchestra, the Socialist Night School, an ensemble staffed with 20-somethings and veterans the rank of trumpeter Brownman Ali. On Sunday, McBride and her collective launch its debut LP, The Twilight Fall, self-described conceptually as “the soundtrack to your travelling daydreams, the story of your life.”

Though the composer and woodwind enthusiast McBride is in the early goings of a career, she rushes against time. The album-launch concert this weekend is presented as part of the TD Discovery Series Special Projects, which spotlights big-band maestros under the age of 25. On Sunday, McBride turns 25. Forget the candles and birthday cake – the young woman is in a hurry.

Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School performs Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m., $10 to $20 (includes copy of an album). Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas St. W., 416-588-0307 or lula.ca.

