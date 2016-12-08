The writing on Woody Guthrie’s instrument said, “This guitar kills fascists.” And Bruce Cockburn once famously sang that if he had a rocket launcher, he’d “make somebody pay.” So, you don’t want to make a folk singer angry. Or maybe you do, because they’ve often got something important to say, along with a melody upon which to set their thoughts. At the bilingual Canadian Folk Music Awards gala last weekend, recognition was served at the Isabel Bader Theatre, where Cockburn performed and where trophies in 19 categories were bestowed. In recognition of his album Empty Train, the Ontario singer-songwriter David Francey nabbed two awards, for top solo artist and for the year’s best contemporary record. Other winners included Yann Falquet & Pascal Gemme, Donovan Woods, Les soeurs Boulay, Chaim Tannenbaum, Jadea Kelly and the Andrew Collins Trio. Full list at folkawards.ca/nominees.Report Typo/Error
