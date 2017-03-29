Drake fashions a blazer out of platinum, unicorn hair and cashmere, and when someone remarks upon his sartorial splendour, he’s apt to respond with, “Oh, this little thing?” blitheness. When news of his latest project, More Life, was announced, the Toronto-born superstar described it – dismissed it? – as something to “bridge the gap” between major releases. Well, some bridge. The playlist/mixed tape/album set a new one-week audio on-demand record of 43 million streams upon its release earlier this month, according to Nielsen Music Canada. The previous record was set by the Weeknd’s Starboy, which picked up 27 million streams in its first week of release in late 2016. Drake’s More Life also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, making it his seventh consecutive chart-topping album. Meanwhile, we wait for a “major” release.Report Typo/Error
