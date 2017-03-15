The first two tracks Lou Canon previewed from her forthcoming album were Fever and Coma. Should someone call 911? As it turns out, the condition of the bedroom electronica auteur is fine. Her music is nocturnal, haunting and occasionally brooding, and yet, a sense of invitation prevails and the pulse is healthy.

Speaking to FYI Music, the Toronto songstress outlined a unusually specific path for the material of Suspicious (out April 7, on Paper Bag): “I want my songs to leave the front door, go south at the end of the block, across the freeway, over the toll bridge, through the antenna, riding the waves, beyond the horizon, rising in hot air, falling like rain, and reverberating in that space between an eardrum and your imagination.”

That’s some trip, and so is Canon – a new adventurer in synthetic sounds and soulful miles-wide spaces.

