“I’m fully aware that it hasn’t been easy to be a George Michael fan,” said the singer, to a loyal audience during a concert at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2008. He was referring to his lack of regular touring – his previous tour was in 1991. If his fans had it rough, the pop superstar from East Finchley, London, could surely understand. For it was never easy being George Michael.

At the age of 53, he died on Christmas Day at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. Police said the death of Mr. Michael was unexplainable but not suspicious. Sad to say, but the demise of the talented but troubled artist was not completely unexpected.

He was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, the son of an English dancer mother and Greek Cypriot restaurateur father. In a candid 2011 interview with Johann Hari for the Huffington Post, Mr. Michael described his childhood as dysfunctional, and spoke of a father’s harsh disapproval for his son’s show-business aspirations.

“But you know, a lot of people with a childhood like that turn it to their advantage,” Mr. Michael said. “I subconsciously fought [my father] to the degree that [it] drove me to be one of the most successful musicians in the world.”

With luxurious hair and a gleaming white smile, the young and telegenic Mr. Michael burst into the public consciousness as the more charismatic (and more talented) half of Wham!, an effervescent pop duo formed with schoolboy pal Andrew Ridgeley. Following the glossy, dance-happy 1983 debut album Fantastic, the prophetically titled follow-up LP Make It Big a year later broke the band internationally.

The album found Mr. Michael, a bronzed, saccharine Adonis who wrote most of the duo’s material, conflicted. While Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go was a giddy ode to disco, the sappy ballad Careless Whisper found the song’s protagonist remorseful and dead-set against hitting the floor: “I’m never gonna dance again/Guilty feet have got no rhythm.”

After the breakup of Wham!, Mr. Michael dedicated himself to a solo career and a stab at seriousness. When his debut solo album Faith in 1987 generated six hit singles, his transformation from teeny-bop sensation to an artist with a more mature audience was achieved.

Part of Mr. Michael’s makeover was the creation of a persona – an over-compensative heterosexual man in a leather jacket, all-day sunglasses and facial scruff. With the silk-sheet jitter of I Want Your Sex, a playboy was audaciously direct. Like fellow eighties superstars David Bowie, Madonna and Prince, Mr. Michael’s sexuality was presented slickly, overtly and with heavy style – a sign of the decade’s complicated times.

Unlike his aforementioned contemporaries, Mr. Michael struggled behind the scenes. He battled depression and his record company. In 1998, a humiliating arrest for “engaging in a lewd act” in a public restroom in Beverly Hills resulted in a small fine, a sentence of community service and the outing of his sexual orientation.

In a 2007 interview with the Independent, Mr. Michael said hiding his homosexuality made him feel “fraudulent,” but that he had done so to protect his mother from worrying about HIV/AIDS.

Though his was one of the voices of Band Aid’s star-studded charity anthem Do They Know it’s Christmas? in 1984, it was as an openly gay artist that the musician’s activism flourished. In 2000, he performed at the Equality Rocks concert in Washington, and in 2002 he released the anti-war single Shoot the Dog.

In 2007, Mr. Michael gave a concert in Sofia in benefit of five Bulgarian nurses jailed in Libya on trumped-up charges involving the intentional infecting of children with AIDS.

Unfortunately, Mr. Michael’s more-salacious activities generated more press than his humanitarian efforts. In interviews he admitted to cruising for anonymous sex. Drug arrests were multiple for the marijuana enthusiast, and, in 2010, he was given an eight-week jail sentence for crashing his car while under the influence of cannabis.

Though his star faded in later years, Mr. Michael enjoyed a remarkable run of success over a three-decade-long career. Combining his solo output with his Wham! oeuvre, Mr. Michael earned 21 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

The most autobiographical of them was 1990’s Freedom ‘90, an upbeat reflection and a pledge to “get myself happy.”

But if freedom was his goal, it doesn’t appear the musician ever completely achieved it. According to his manager, Mr. Michael died peacefully. It is a shame, but probably true, that he had not lived as he had died.

