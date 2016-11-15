Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Gord Downie performs his new album Secret Path at NAC in Ottawa on Oct. 18, 2016. (Dave Chan For The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Gord Downie is headed to Halifax for another performance of his solo project “Secret Path.”

The Tragically Hip frontman has scheduled a concert for Nov. 29 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

It’s only the third time he’s performed the album, following concerts in Ottawa and Toronto last month.

The project is inspired by the story of 12-year-old Chanie Wenjack, who died in 1966 after running away from the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School near Kenora, Ont.

The Toronto and Ottawa shows marked the 50th anniversary of his death.

Downie’s older brother, Mike, introduced the musician to Chanie’s story, which was documented in a 1967 Maclean’s story by Ian Adams called “The Lonely Death of Chanie Wenjack.”

'His efforts will not go unnoticed': Gord Downie's Secret Path shines a light on First Nations and residential schools (The Globe and Mail)
 

