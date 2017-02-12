The 59th Grammy Awards included performances from Beyonce, Adele, and The Weekend, while James Cordon hosted
Beyonce performs onstage.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Recording artist Beyonce performing during the Grammy Awards.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Host James Corden falls down stairs during his performance.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist.
(Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
James Hetfield of music group Metallica and Lady Gaga perform.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Recording artist Adele performing a tribute to George Michael.
(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Singer Katy Perry performs.
(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Twenty One Pilots accept the Grammy for Record of the year for "Stressed Out."
(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Recording artists Carrie Underwood (L) and Keith Urban perform onstage.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Recording artist The Weeknd and music group Daft Punk perform onstage.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
CeeLo Green as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson.
(Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Recording artist Ed Sheeran performs onstage.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Bruno Mars performs "That's What I Like."
(Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)