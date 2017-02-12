Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In photos

In photos: Highlights from the 59th Grammy Awards Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The 59th Grammy Awards included performances from Beyonce, Adele, and The Weekend, while James Cordon hosted

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular