Canada's finest musicians were in Ottawa to celebrate the best in Canadian music for the 2017 JUNO Awards
Indigenous dancers perform during the JUNO Awards
(Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)
The Strumbellas perform during the JUNO awards show at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on April 2, 2017.
(Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)
Governor General David Johnston, Sharon Johnston, Xavier Trudeau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Trudeau and Ella-Grace Trudeau sit in the audience at the Juno awards show Sunday
(Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Buffy Sainte-Marie performs at the 2017 Juno Awards
(Blair Gable/REUTERS)
Tribe Called Red throat singer performs during the opening of the JUNO awards show
(Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)
Russell Peters and Bryan Adams host the Juno awards show
(Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Leah Fay of the July Talk performs during the JUNO awards show. July Talk won the Alternative Album of the Year
Alessia Cara holds the award for Pop Album of the Year at the 2017 Juno Awards
(Blair Gable/REUTERS)
Feist performs a tribute to Leonard Cohen during the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa.
(Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau introduce a tribute to Leonard Cohen at the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa.
(Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Musician Sarah McLachlan reacts to the crowd as she speaks before being Inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2017 Juno Awards
(Blair Gable/REUTERS)