The man who calls himself Doc Pickles is in a pickle himself, necessitating the rallying of local musicians to lend a hand in his support.

Duncan MacDonell, the co-founder of Toronto’s Wavelength music series and who often works under the colourful aforementioned pseudonym, was laid off from his day job on Christmas Eve. Because of which, he’ll be the beneficiary of a fundraising concert at the Junction City Music Hall (2907 Dundas St. W.) on Jan. 12.

MacDonell, a champion of unheralded local acts, has helped raise money for many causes over the years. Now, some of his favourite artists, including Laura Barrett, Entire Cities, More or Les and the indie-pop purveyors Young Doctors in Love, will show gratitude and return favours.

