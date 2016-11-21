Rapper Kanye West’s “Saint Pablo” tour was abruptly canceled on Monday, concert promoters said, following a series of shows in which the musician had embarked on rants about politics and the music industry.

“The remaining dates on the SAINT PABLO TOUR have been canceled. Tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase,” concert promoters Live Nation said in a statement.

The statement gave no reason for the cancellation, and West’s representatives did not immediately return calls for comment.

However, the announcement followed the last-minute cancellation of a concert by West in Los Angeles on Sunday and a rant-filled show on Saturday in Sacramento, California.

West was due to play 21 more dates in the United States, ending on New Year’s Eve in Brooklyn.

The unpredictable rapper, who is promoting his current album “The Life of Pablo,” made headlines last week when he was booed at his San Jose, California concert when he declared his support for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

On Saturday, concertgoers in Sacramento reported on social media that the “Jesus Walks” singer ended his show after 30 minutes, following a tirade in which he criticized Beyonce, Jay Z and the U.S. media.

He later flooded his Instagram account with photos of items for his fashion line.

West has a history of unpredictable behavior. Last year, he declared he was considering running for U.S. president in 2020.

