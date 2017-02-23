Four-time Grammy winner k.d. lang will mark the success of her 1992 hit single “Constant Craving” and its album “Ingenue” with a 17-city Canadian tour.

The 23 dates begin with two nights in Victoria in August before lang heads across the country with stops in every province along the way.

A gala performance at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on Sept. 16 will also feature the NAC’s orchestra as part of the show.

Tickets for the Ingenue Redux Tour go on sale to fan club members March 2 while a general sale begins on March 3.

The Canadian tour is an extension of three shows recently announced in Australia.

“Constant Craving” is the biggest hit of lang’s career and helped to skyrocket her to a new level of fame.

But lang has also garnered international acclaim for her other works, including the 2004 covers album “Hymns of the 49th Parallel,” which featured songs from legendary Canadian artists like Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and Neil Young.

She also plans to perform a selection of those songs on the tour.

A full list of dates:

Aug. 12 - Victoria, Royal Theatre

Aug. 13 - Victoria, Royal Theatre

Aug. 16 - Vancouver, Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 17 - Vancouver, Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 19 - Edmonton, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Aug. 20 - Edmonton, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Aug. 22 - Saskatoon, TCU Place

Aug. 23 - Calgary, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Aug. 24 - Calgary, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Aug. 26 - Regina, Conexus Arts Centre

Aug. 27 - Winnipeg, Burton Cummings Theatre

Aug. 30 - Toronto, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Aug. 31 - Toronto, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 2 - Montreal, Place des Arts - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Sept. 3 - Quebec City, Grand Theatre de Quebec

Sept. 7 - Moncton, N.B., Casino New Brunswick

Sept. 8 - Charlottetown, Eastlink Centre Charlottetown

Sept. 9 - Halifax, Scotiabank Centre

Sept. 11 - Sydney, N.S., Centre 200

Sept. 14 - St. John’s, Mile One Centre

Sept. 16 - Ottawa, National Arts Centre Fundraising Gala (with NAC orchestra)

Sept. 17 - Ottawa, National Arts Centre

Sept. 19 - Hamilton, FirstOntario Concert Hall

Report Typo/Error