Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
k.d. lang waves to the crowd after receiving a Juno for her Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction on April 21, 2013. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)
k.d. lang waves to the crowd after receiving a Juno for her Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction on April 21, 2013. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

K.d. lang marks ‘Constant Craving’ anniversary with 17-city Canadian tour Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Four-time Grammy winner k.d. lang will mark the success of her 1992 hit single “Constant Craving” and its album “Ingenue” with a 17-city Canadian tour.

The 23 dates begin with two nights in Victoria in August before lang heads across the country with stops in every province along the way.

A gala performance at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on Sept. 16 will also feature the NAC’s orchestra as part of the show.

Tickets for the Ingenue Redux Tour go on sale to fan club members March 2 while a general sale begins on March 3.

The Canadian tour is an extension of three shows recently announced in Australia.

“Constant Craving” is the biggest hit of lang’s career and helped to skyrocket her to a new level of fame.

But lang has also garnered international acclaim for her other works, including the 2004 covers album “Hymns of the 49th Parallel,” which featured songs from legendary Canadian artists like Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and Neil Young.

She also plans to perform a selection of those songs on the tour.

A full list of dates:

  • Aug. 12 - Victoria, Royal Theatre
  • Aug. 13 - Victoria, Royal Theatre
  • Aug. 16 - Vancouver, Orpheum Theatre
  • Aug. 17 - Vancouver, Orpheum Theatre
  • Aug. 19 - Edmonton, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
  • Aug. 20 - Edmonton, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
  • Aug. 22 - Saskatoon, TCU Place
  • Aug. 23 - Calgary, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
  • Aug. 24 - Calgary, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
  • Aug. 26 - Regina, Conexus Arts Centre
  • Aug. 27 - Winnipeg, Burton Cummings Theatre
  • Aug. 30 - Toronto, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
  • Aug. 31 - Toronto, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
  • Sept. 2 - Montreal, Place des Arts - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
  • Sept. 3 - Quebec City, Grand Theatre de Quebec
  • Sept. 7 - Moncton, N.B., Casino New Brunswick
  • Sept. 8 - Charlottetown, Eastlink Centre Charlottetown
  • Sept. 9 - Halifax, Scotiabank Centre
  • Sept. 11 - Sydney, N.S., Centre 200
  • Sept. 14 - St. John’s, Mile One Centre
  • Sept. 16 - Ottawa, National Arts Centre Fundraising Gala (with NAC orchestra)
  • Sept. 17 - Ottawa, National Arts Centre
  • Sept. 19 - Hamilton, FirstOntario Concert Hall
Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Juno nominees on the surprising revival of cassette tapes (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular