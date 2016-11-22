Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
James Corden poses at the press room during the Airbnb Open Spotlight at California Central Market on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/AP)
James Corden poses at the press room during the Airbnb Open Spotlight at California Central Market on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

Entertainment

Late-night personality James Corden to host Grammy Awards Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Late-night host and “Carpool Karaoke” commuter James Corden will be behind the wheel at the Grammy Awards telecast next February.

It will be the first turn for Corden presiding over the Grammycast, which for the past five years has had LL Cool J as host. It airs live Feb. 12 from Los Angeles on CBS, the network and The Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

For two years Corden has hosted CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” where his popular “Carpool Karaoke” feature finds him on the road with popular entertainers in the passenger seat as they sing hit songs.

Corden hosted the Tony Awards last June, which brought him back to Broadway, where in 2012 he won a Tony of his own for his performance in the play “One Man, Two Guvnors.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Latin Grammy Awards stars call for unity following Trump victory (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog