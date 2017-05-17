If memory serves, the acoustic-soul revelation Michael Kiwanuka was a hotly tipped artist back in 2012. The grainy-voiced Londoner was coming off a supporting slot on an Adele tour a year earlier and his major-label debut album Home Again earned a Mercury Prize nomination for its fresh takes on the styles of Bill Withers and Bill Collier.

However, despite a big push from his record labels – Polydor in Britain and Interscope on this side of the pond – international stardom for the handsome Londoner never quite happened.

Until now. His rise is carried by a long-awaited followup LP Love & Hate that gained enviable exposure when its silky opening track Cold Little Heart was used as the theme for HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Produced by Danger Mouse, Love & Hate finds a bolder Kiwanuka coming into his own, with an edgier, less earnest tone and discreet appreciations for psychedelia. Kiwanuka works deeply in an environment of poignant musical nostalgia, where his world-weary expressions of distress thrive. Even when things are working out, a bitterness can’t be shaken. “I’m in love, but I’m still sad,” he declares on the the field-chanty Black Man in a White World. “I feel like I’ve been here before,” he continues. “I feel that knocking on my door.”

And we feel it too.

Michael Kiwanuka plays Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on May 23 and Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre on May 29. Both shows are sold out.

