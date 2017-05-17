Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka. Photo courtesy of UMC. (Phil Sharp)
British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka. Photo courtesy of UMC. (Phil Sharp)

Michael Kiwanuka comes into his own with edgier new album Love & Hate Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

If memory serves, the acoustic-soul revelation Michael Kiwanuka was a hotly tipped artist back in 2012. The grainy-voiced Londoner was coming off a supporting slot on an Adele tour a year earlier and his major-label debut album Home Again earned a Mercury Prize nomination for its fresh takes on the styles of Bill Withers and Bill Collier.

However, despite a big push from his record labels – Polydor in Britain and Interscope on this side of the pond – international stardom for the handsome Londoner never quite happened.

Until now. His rise is carried by a long-awaited followup LP Love & Hate that gained enviable exposure when its silky opening track Cold Little Heart was used as the theme for HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Produced by Danger Mouse, Love & Hate finds a bolder Kiwanuka coming into his own, with an edgier, less earnest tone and discreet appreciations for psychedelia. Kiwanuka works deeply in an environment of poignant musical nostalgia, where his world-weary expressions of distress thrive. Even when things are working out, a bitterness can’t be shaken. “I’m in love, but I’m still sad,” he declares on the the field-chanty Black Man in a White World. “I feel like I’ve been here before,” he continues. “I feel that knocking on my door.”

And we feel it too.

Michael Kiwanuka plays Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on May 23 and Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre on May 29. Both shows are sold out.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Indie-rock musical ‘Onegin’ adapts Tchaikovsky and Pushkin (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular