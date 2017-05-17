Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Montreal-based director Martin Pariseau wins $15,000 Prism Prize Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

A picture is worth 1,000 words, but a video is worth $15,000. At least the one made by Martin Pariseau is. For his work on Kaytranada’s Lite Spots video, the Montreal-based director was awarded the lucrative grand prize at a Toronto ceremony on May 14 marking the fifth-annual Prism Prize. The awards show celebrates the best in Canadian music videos, with the national honour determined by a panel of more than 120 music and film-industry professionals. The win is another feather in the cap of Haitian-Canadian electronica artist Kaytranada, who on the strength of his debut LP 99.9% was awarded a 2017 Juno Award and the 2016 Polaris Prize.

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

