A picture is worth 1,000 words, but a video is worth $15,000. At least the one made by Martin Pariseau is. For his work on Kaytranada’s Lite Spots video, the Montreal-based director was awarded the lucrative grand prize at a Toronto ceremony on May 14 marking the fifth-annual Prism Prize. The awards show celebrates the best in Canadian music videos, with the national honour determined by a panel of more than 120 music and film-industry professionals. The win is another feather in the cap of Haitian-Canadian electronica artist Kaytranada, who on the strength of his debut LP 99.9% was awarded a 2017 Juno Award and the 2016 Polaris Prize.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BWheelerglobeon Twitter: