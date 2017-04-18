They’ll be here.

Michael Jackson’s brothers have announced a second Canadian date as part of its anniversary-marking tour, The Jacksons: A Celebration of 50 Years. The group formerly known as the Jackson 5 will play Toronto’s expansive Rebel nightclub on June 9.

It was revealed last week that the hit-making Motown legends will play Montreal’s l'Olympia on June 11. Never ones to say goodbye, the Jacksons previously announced a slate of U.K. shows this summer, including an appearance at Glastonbury 2017, where they’ll share the bill with headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Solange, Kris Kristofferson and former Bee Gee Barry Gibb.

A year ago, the Jacksons (comprised of siblings Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon) gave a free outdoor show at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival, in front of an estimated crowd of 55,000 people.

Superstar singer Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, after suffering from a cardiac arrest while preparing for his comeback concert series, This Is It.

Hailing from Gary, Ind., the Jackson 5 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. In 1970, its pop singles I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save and I'll Be There all reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets for the Toronto concert go on sale April 20, through Ticketmaster.

